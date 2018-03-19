Multiple schools closed in Bedfordshire after bomb threat

Mutiple schools in Bedfordshire have been evacuated after an apparent bomb threat.

St Mary’s Catholic School in Dunstable has been evacuated with pupils currently at Manshead.

A message to parents stated: “Due to a police emergency we have been advised to close the school for the rest of the day. We are at Manshead School and would ask you to collect your child from the main entrance of Manshead as soon as possible.”

Other Dunstable schools reported to have evacuated include Willow Road and Lark Rise nurseries, as well as Ardley Hill Academy.

In the north of the county, multiple schools have been evacuated in Stotfold.

Bedfordshire Police has been approached for comment.