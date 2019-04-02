Mum-of-six enjoys Mother’s Day treat at Luton care home

A great grandmother was treated to a nail pampering session at a Luton care home to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Eileen Gleasure, 86, who is a resident at Little Bramingham Farm Care Home, was joined by two of her daughter’s on Sunday.

She said: “As a mother of six I suppose I am entitled to a little treat to mark Mother’s Day!

“It was so lovely to enjoy the pamper session with my two daughters Margaret and Anne –

we’ve never really done anything like that before. It was very relaxing.”

Daughter Margaret Roan thanked the care home for the nail pampering session, which she said was a fantastic way to celebrate Mother’s Day together. She said: “It’s wonderful that we could enjoy this time together at Little Bramingham Farm.

“Mum had a great time and all our nails look beautiful.

“I’d like to say a big thanks to the home and Nicola Gallagher, the nail technician.”

Little Bramingham Farm residential care home, on Leamington Road, is part of the charity group Friends of the Elderly.