Mum’s call to Bubble Rush fundraiser in memory of her son, who died aged 5

A mum is encouraging the people of Bedfordshire to join her for an incredi-bubble day out and support their local adult and children’s hospice in memory of her son.

Roman James, who died in 2017 when he was just five years old, was supported by Keech Hospice Care, which cares for children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes and adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire.

His mum, Scarlet, dad Ben, and brother Gabriel, from Cheddington, as well as 22 family and friends, are asking everyone to join them and walk, run or dance their way through eight scented bubble stations at Bubble Rush this month to support the charity which cared for him.

“I can’t wait to run Keech’s Bubble Rush on July 15 at Cranfield University because what better way is there to spend a Sunday than running through a giant bubble bath?” said Scarlet, who will be taking on the 5km challenge.

“When he was two, my son Roman was diagnosed with a rare neurodegenerative disease called Niemann Pick Type C. As parents, you’re in a lonely place when your child is diagnosed with a rare disease. Keech Hospice Care helped us cope.”

During his short life, Roman gradually began to lose his ability to walk, talk and eat by himself. When it mattered the most for his family, Keech Hospice Care was there.

“Roman absolutely loved Keech, particularly the sensory room and we would often go swimming in the hospice’s amazing hydrotherapy pool as well.

“We can never repay Keech Hospice Care for what they did for us, but we will do anything we can to help raise the money they need to ensure adults and children with terminal and life-limiting illnesses receive excellent care and support,” said Scarlet.