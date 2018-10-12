Music, roots and culture night celebrates Black History Month in Luton

The Luton community is invited to celebrate Black History Month at an exciting night of live music and presentations.

On Saturday, October 13, ‘Bring Black the Love’ is coming to town, as guests will be welcomed to a fundraising celebrations night of roots and culture, music and dance.

Frenchie King

The big night will be held at the Luton Centre for Carnival Arts, St Mary’s Road, and will feature Shezekiel, former member of Brown Sugar, reggae veteran Frenchie King, Sir Lloyd Coxsone, founder of the Sir Coxsone Outernational sound system, comedy and autobiography signing from actor Curtis Walker, and more.

Event co-ordinator Bob Baker, director of programmes at Heritage Promotion, and founder of Luton’s Official Black History Month, said: “Black History is important to promote and foster a positive sense of cultural identity; to develop resilience and combat negative stereotypes; to gain knowledge and acknowledge the continuing struggle and achievement of black people through time, not just aiming at European Slavery starting point!

“People should come to feel the love and positivity, reminisce on shared cultural times of classical roots, and to hear genuine authentic reggae singing with original rare vintage music.”

Bob is a first generation Caribbean Windrush resident from Jamaica who came to Luton in 1966.

He claimed: “The black community has influenced Luton in many ways from non-stereotypical sporting achievements, to health, academia, and law.

“I am optimistic of a brighter future for Luton black community and the wider community. We just have to sort out the leadership, self reliance, and respect issues that are apparently lost amongst both young and old.”

Bob also announced plans for a re-introduction of the popular African Caribbean Community Awards and National Windrush Celebrations in June 2019 .

Saturday’s event is from 9pm until 4am. Tickets are available at established Heritage Network community outlets. Call: 07947 380426 or heritagepromotion.com.