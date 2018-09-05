Mystery of ash in Stopsley and Round Green solved as farm fire believed to be cause

Many Luton residents of Stopsley and Round Green awoke this morning (September 5) to a mysterious layer of ash on their cars and around their properties.

While some believed there may have been a fire in town overnight, others thought it may have come from a farm. One resident said: “Have any recent fires been reported? A number of us awoke this morning to a layer of ash on our cars and no-one seems to know where from.”

Another resident claimed: “The fire brigade reported that there were tons of stacked hale bales torched this morning at a farm, near Stopsley.”

The Luton News contacted Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue, who told the News that, unfortunately, it looked like a fire had been started deliberately on Whitehill Farm, Butterfield Green, who had contacted the brigade for help when they found it.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman, said: “We were first called at 7.55am this morning about two large stacks of hay on fire on a stubble field.

“We allowed these to burn out but used a fire hose to cool nearby trees. This looked deliberate.

“We were then called by the farmer at 10.30am about the fire in the two large stacks and crews used beaters to extinguish the stubble where it had caught fire.

“Finally we received another call at 12.28pm and extinguished a fire in hay bales to further contain the fire. The farmer extended a fire break around the scene.

“So we have been working on containing and controlling this most of the day.

“As far as I know it’s still burning but not a risk to surrounding area. It’s still under a controlled burn but is likely to carry on overnight.”

Bedfordshire Police has also been contacted.