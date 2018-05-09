Mystery Shopper Awards Scheme for Luton town centre shops

Luton Business Improvement District (BID) is funding a Mystery Shopper Awards scheme for shops to promote those that are delivering outstanding customer service.

Mystery shoppers will be in the town centre in June and July to assess participating businesses on their level of service. The new scheme from Luton BID is part of its aim to encourage and support businesses and assist their performance and future business development.

Simon Martin, BID director, said: “This project is all about celebrating and showcasing the many businesses that continue to provide superb shopping experiences and fantastic customer service in Luton town centre, as well as providing support and guidance for businesses who want to improve.”