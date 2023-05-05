News you can trust since 1891
Coronation: Pictures show how Luton looked last time it celebrated a coronation - back in 1953

Do you remember these buildings from these pictures?

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th May 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:57 BST

At Luton News, we have looked at some old pictures from nearly 70 years ago when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned.

As well as coming out for street parties and putting up decorations, over 1,000 people who joined in with a coronation pageant at the Luton Hoo.

Sadly, some of the buildings in these images have since been demolished, like the Corn Exchange, but see if you can recognise any of them. Scroll through and travel back in time to 1953.

Children gaze up at the decorations put up on the town hall

1. Looking up

Children gaze up at the decorations put up on the town hall Photo: Luton News

Luton’s Corn Exchange was demolished in 1994, but in this picture, two men sit in front of its glorious bunting.

2. Corn Exchange Gardens

Luton’s Corn Exchange was demolished in 1994, but in this picture, two men sit in front of its glorious bunting. Photo: Luton News

'E II R' boards were put on lampposts while paper decorations and flags adorned the sky above the roads.

3. Putting the flags out

'E II R' boards were put on lampposts while paper decorations and flags adorned the sky above the roads. Photo: Luton News

The coronation decorations w 2/6/1953

4. Wellington Street and George Street

The coronation decorations w 2/6/1953 Photo: Luton News

