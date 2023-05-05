Coronation: Pictures show how Luton looked last time it celebrated a coronation - back in 1953
Do you remember these buildings from these pictures?
At Luton News, we have looked at some old pictures from nearly 70 years ago when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned.
As well as coming out for street parties and putting up decorations, over 1,000 people who joined in with a coronation pageant at the Luton Hoo.
Sadly, some of the buildings in these images have since been demolished, like the Corn Exchange, but see if you can recognise any of them. Scroll through and travel back in time to 1953.
