Do you remember these buildings from these pictures?

At Luton News, we have looked at some old pictures from nearly 70 years ago when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned.

As well as coming out for street parties and putting up decorations, over 1,000 people who joined in with a coronation pageant at the Luton Hoo.

Sadly, some of the buildings in these images have since been demolished, like the Corn Exchange, but see if you can recognise any of them. Scroll through and travel back in time to 1953.

1 . Looking up Children gaze up at the decorations put up on the town hall

2 . Corn Exchange Gardens Luton's Corn Exchange was demolished in 1994, but in this picture, two men sit in front of its glorious bunting.

3 . Putting the flags out 'E II R' boards were put on lampposts while paper decorations and flags adorned the sky above the roads.

4 . Wellington Street and George Street The coronation decorations w 2/6/1953