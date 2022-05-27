EasyJet has apologised to customers after it was forced to cancel around 200 flights after a software failure.

Passengers at Luton have been informed if their flights were among the hundreds cancelled today (May 27).

Seven flights and seven departures were disrupted at the airport.

A spokesperson for EasyJet said: “ Around 200 were impacted by an IT systems issue which was rectified within a couple of hours. Today we plan to operate around 1700 flights but unfortunately, a small number have been impacted this morning.”