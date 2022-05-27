EasyJet has apologised to customers after it was forced to cancel around 200 flights after a software failure.
Passengers at Luton have been informed if their flights were among the hundreds cancelled today (May 27).
Seven flights and seven departures were disrupted at the airport.
A spokesperson for EasyJet said: “ Around 200 were impacted by an IT systems issue which was rectified within a couple of hours. Today we plan to operate around 1700 flights but unfortunately, a small number have been impacted this morning.”
They added: “Customers have been notified and provided with options to rebook or receive a refund. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”