EasyJet has apologised to customers after it was forced to cancel around 200 flights after a software failure.

Passengers at Luton have been informed if their flights were among the hundreds cancelled today (May 27).

Seven flights and seven departures were disrupted at the airport.

A spokesperson for EasyJet said: “ Around 200 were impacted by an IT systems issue which was rectified within a couple of hours. Today we plan to operate around 1700 flights but unfortunately, a small number have been impacted this morning.”

They added: “Customers have been notified and provided with options to rebook or receive a refund. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

