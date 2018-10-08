Nearly 900 weapons recovered from Luton and south Beds

Nearly 900 weapons have been recovered from weapons bins in the south of Bedfordshire, including Luton.

On Friday (5 October), officers from Bedfordshire Police’s crime reduction team emptied six bins and recovered a total of 897 weapons, including knives, an air rifle and an air pistol.

The activity comes after a week-long operation dedicated to tackle knife crime. Operation Sceptre took place between Monday 17 September and Sunday 23 September, and saw the force run a variety of activity including weapons sweeps, education projects in schools and targeted patrols.

Sergeant Ben Dimmock said: “Although this seems like an alarming number of weapons, it’s incredibly positive that people are using our weapons bins. By disposing of knives and other weapons in our secure bins, these harmful instruments can’t fall into the wrong hands and be used in crime.

“We have weapons bins around the county and we’d encourage people to utilise them, as they’re the safest way to dispose of knives. We know there are still too many knives on the streets.

“By carrying one you risk a prison sentence if you use it against someone, you risk taking someone’s life if you stab them and they succumb to their injuries, and if you carry a knife you are more likely to become a victim of crime or injured yourself. Our message to young people is to bin the blade, and any other weapons, before it’s too late.”

The force has weapons bins across the county:

· On the corner of Purway Close and The Moakes

· Opposite Lewsey Park Swimming Pool

· Behind Hockwell Ring Community Centre

· Farley Hill Shops (adjacent to community centre)

· Birch Link, Bury Park (adjacent to Nadeem Plaza)

· Shefford - Morrisons car park (by the re-cycling centre)

· Houghton Regis Police Station

· Dunstable Police Station

· Halsey Road Police Station

· Greyfriars Police Station

· Biggleswade Police Station

Anyone with any information about knife crime in their area can report it by calling 101 or visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report. Alternatively, report crime to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.