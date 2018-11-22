‘Never give up!’: Luton mums achieve business dream and open L&K Flowers

Two Luton businesswomen are encouraging others to never give up on their dreams, after they achieved their goal of opening a floristry shop.

Lin Yates, 54, and Kaye Hosey, 33, recently opened their new store L&K Flowers on Sundon Park Parade after years of hard work and training.

Earlier this year, the friends seized an opportunity to go into businesses together, taking the plunge and working 12-hours-a-day, seven-days-a -week to transform the shop ready for its grand opening.

Lin and Kaye said: “We feel privileged to be able to be a part of some very personal, at times emotional moments in people’s lives.

“Due to family and financial commitments we have had to wait to pursue starting a business. This year, however, when a local businessman that we both know decided to retire, the premises became available and it seemed right place, right time.

“Originally, Lin was going to take over the premises alone but Kaye offered to go into partnership and L & K Flowers was formed!”

The businesswomen, who have lived in Luton all their lives, both attended college to study floristry, with Lin going on to teach the subject in further education.

The pair are now urging anybody thinking of starting up a new business to have faith in the “support and community spirit of Luton”.

They said: “Going into the future we would like to continue building up local trade and supporting the high street.

“We are also trying to help other up and coming businesses who need help to get themselves noticed by offering free shelf space when available in our shop.”

Lin lives with her husband, Jim, and has four children Danielle, Aran, Hayley and Chris, while Kaye lives with her husband, Ian, and children Jake and Isabelle.