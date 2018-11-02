New charity shop Help the Helpless has a heart for Luton’s elderly and homeless

A determined charity shop which aims to help Luton’s elderly and homeless celebrated its opening by delivering food parcels to pensioners.

Help the Helpless, Brunswick Street, is selling clothes at lower than normal charity shop prices, so as its profits can go towards helping those who are most needy in the town.

Jon's daughter, Harmonie, giving Ray his donations.

The shop will be carrying out projects such as supplying groceries to elderly families and clothes to the homeless, and last Wednesday, to mark its opening, staff used profits to deliver groceries to lifelong Lutonians, Ray and Sylvia Weedon, who have been married for 60 years.

Jon O’Brien, co-founder of the not-for-profit organisation, said: “Mrs Weedon is just out of hospital and they are the first people to receive the weekly food parcels our shop plans to distribute.

“It’s about getting to the heart of the community, using the money made through selling clothes in the shop to the locals, and putting the money straight back – true charity.”

The shop opened on October 15 and is the first of three the charity plans to have in Luton. Donations are welcomed.

Grafton outside the new charity shop.

Mr Grafton Barbour, local Barclays manager, was one of the first to donate clothing.

“It’s good charitable work for the community,” he said.

The clothing shop is looking for volunteers and welcomes suggestions of people who need help. It is eagerly awaiting its official charitable status to be approved.

