New community bookshop in Luton holds its first event

A poetry evening was held at the newly opened Brown Books
By Clive GresswellContributor
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 17:27 BST
Bedfordshire University lecturer poet Keith Jebb reads.Bedfordshire University lecturer poet Keith Jebb reads.
Bedfordshire University lecturer poet Keith Jebb reads.

Innovative poetry was the name of the game at an event to launch a series of community bookshop readings.

The poetry night supported by four graduates and a head lecturer and poet from the University of Bedfordshire was at second-hand bookshop, Brown Books on High Town Road, Luton.

Mariana Brown, who is heading up the shop as a year-long experiment said: "It was a great night and a real pleasure to host. This is intended to be the first of many local author-based events."

Alumni from the university Clive Greswell, Juliet Troy, Eddie Heaton, and C-Weed were joined in their readings by head of the creative writing course, poet Keith Jebb. The event, Strange Beds Fellows, saw each read from their published innovative poetry magazines and books.

Brown Books is a joint project by Luton Literature CIC (LLCIC) and Luton Community Arts Trust. LLCIC intends to work with other local organisations focusing on literature, publishing and creative writing, including No Ordinary Bookshop; an independent bookshop based in Luton Indoor Market specialising in inclusive representation in the books they sell. It stocks a variety of fiction, non-fiction, dual-language, and multicultural books, ranging from baby books to adult fiction.

As well as being a treasure trove of pre-loved literature, the shop will host a number of literary events; storytelling sessions, book readings and signings, poetry events, book clubs and other children’s activities.

The intention is to use the High Town space to encourage a love of reading and creative writing at any age, and to promote the early uptake of reading in children. The next free ticket-only poetry event is planned for Wednesday, September 13 from 6pm to 8pm. For further details of all up-and-coming events please see the Luton Literature website.

