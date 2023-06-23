New community bookshop in Luton holds its first event

Bedfordshire University lecturer poet Keith Jebb reads.

Innovative poetry was the name of the game at an event to launch a series of community bookshop readings.

The poetry night supported by four graduates and a head lecturer and poet from the University of Bedfordshire was at second-hand bookshop, Brown Books on High Town Road, Luton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mariana Brown, who is heading up the shop as a year-long experiment said: "It was a great night and a real pleasure to host. This is intended to be the first of many local author-based events."

Alumni from the university Clive Greswell, Juliet Troy, Eddie Heaton, and C-Weed were joined in their readings by head of the creative writing course, poet Keith Jebb. The event, Strange Beds Fellows, saw each read from their published innovative poetry magazines and books.

Brown Books is a joint project by Luton Literature CIC (LLCIC) and Luton Community Arts Trust. LLCIC intends to work with other local organisations focusing on literature, publishing and creative writing, including No Ordinary Bookshop; an independent bookshop based in Luton Indoor Market specialising in inclusive representation in the books they sell. It stocks a variety of fiction, non-fiction, dual-language, and multicultural books, ranging from baby books to adult fiction.

As well as being a treasure trove of pre-loved literature, the shop will host a number of literary events; storytelling sessions, book readings and signings, poetry events, book clubs and other children’s activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement