New edition of ‘A History of Luton’ transports readers on a journey with conquerors and carnivals!

A Luton author is celebrating a new edition of her book which charts the history of the town - “from Conquerors to Carnival”.

Anne Allsopp, born in 1933, is releasing ‘A History of Luton’ in paperback from January 13, which details the town’s journey from its humble market origins to being centre of the brewery industry, a thriving hat making scene, and a supplier of tanks during World War Two.

A History of Luton.

Travelling from past to present, Anne’s “engaging” book includes chapters about the first settlers on the River Lea, medieval Luton, country houses, migration, and more.

Anne said: “Luton has always provided visitors with a warm welcome and many have stayed and made the town their home.

“Following World World Two, immigrants from the Indian subcontinent and West Indies brought with them colourful new cultures, celebrated in the annual carnival.”

Anne was born in Luton and attended Luton High School for Girls.

The 2018 edition is being released by The History Press.