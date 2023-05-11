News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

New laser technology from aerospace company in Luton could lead to green energy breakthroughs

The Luton facility is one of seven in the country

By Zevi WatmoughContributor
Published 11th May 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:44 BST

An aerospace company with a site in Luton has installed a new high-energy laser that could accelerate research into green energy and other breakthroughs.

The new laser technology from Leonardo allow scientists and engineers to develop projects in in green energy, medical therapies and advanced imaging capabilities.

The company, which has a site located near to Luton Airport Parkway, will use the laser to support world-class UK scientific research at the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC’s) Central Laser Facility in Oxfordshire.

The aerospace company is a supplier of defence and security equipment to the UK Ministry of Defence.The aerospace company is a supplier of defence and security equipment to the UK Ministry of Defence.
The aerospace company is a supplier of defence and security equipment to the UK Ministry of Defence.
Most Popular

Leonardo’s system could opens the door to a range of practical applications, like advanced medical imaging and cancer therapy. The technology may also play a crucial role in producing green energy from fusion reactions.

The company said: “At the heart of laser research, Leonardo is proud to work with scientific organisations and universities around the world to move the field forward.”

Related topics:LutonOxfordshire