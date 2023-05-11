New laser technology from aerospace company in Luton could lead to green energy breakthroughs

An aerospace company with a site in Luton has installed a new high-energy laser that could accelerate research into green energy and other breakthroughs.

The new laser technology from Leonardo allow scientists and engineers to develop projects in in green energy, medical therapies and advanced imaging capabilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company, which has a site located near to Luton Airport Parkway, will use the laser to support world-class UK scientific research at the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC’s) Central Laser Facility in Oxfordshire.

The aerospace company is a supplier of defence and security equipment to the UK Ministry of Defence.

Leonardo’s system could opens the door to a range of practical applications, like advanced medical imaging and cancer therapy. The technology may also play a crucial role in producing green energy from fusion reactions.