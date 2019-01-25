New Luton estate agency Benjamin Stevens launches futuristic hub in community

An estate agency is celebrating its 15th anniversary by launching a new, Luton-based team who have plans to revolutionise the industry with their futuristic hub.

Benjamin Stevens, which originally launched in Mill Hill, London, recently opened its newest estate agency and hub on the third floor of Luton’s Mall.

Instead of having a high street shop, founder Steven Wayne has placed his team in a serviced office - a hub - which are being described by many as the future of the industry, because they use social media to drive business and allow teams to cover a wider radius.

A Benjamin Stevens spokeswoman, said: “The beauty of the hub model is about expanding your business at the heart of a new community, wherever that may be.

“The team are constantly out chatting to residents and Luton is vibrant and bustling which is a big attraction.

“When the team are out filming social media videos, they are often stopped by members of the public who ask what they’re up to. We want to be a recognisable member of the community.

“Shop branches can be expensive and only cover a small area. With a hub, we can cover a larger radius and the set up costs are cheaper. It’s also better for the environment and allows longer opening hours.”

Steven was just 22 when he first started his estate agency business, and now he has big plans for his new hub. The team currently covers the Luton areas LU1 to LU7 and Steven is looking to expand the hub further into Bedfordshire “and beyond!”.

The Luton hub, based above McDonald’s, is also having a “huge recruitment drive”, and plans to have 40 to 50 negotiators by 2020.

Managing director, Steven, said: “I do genuinely believe that as the industry evolves, this is going to be the future of estate agency.

“Each individual negotiator is responsible for a small section of the radius that we cover and know this inside out - all the streets, schools, local amenities. That’s the beauty of the hub model - it’s about expanding your business at the heart of a new community, wherever that may be”.

