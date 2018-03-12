New polytunnel for Penrose Luton

A charity in Luton was grateful after receiving a new polytunnel after the original one was damaged during a break in.

Luton Penrose Roots to Recovery Garden was broken into last month and the polytunnel was slashed.

New polytunnel donated to Penrose Luton after the charity's one was damaged

After hearing the news online First Tunnels, a company that makes polytunnels, donated a new one to the charity.

Sean Barker, First Tunnels managing director, said: “We have a very active social community, so we quickly heard about the vandalism that the First Tunnels Polytunnel suffered. We value and appreciate our customers, and to this end we wanted to repay this charity’s loyalty in us, by donating a new polythene cover to get them back up and running.”