New school in Luton for children with special educational needs and disability

A new school has opened its doors in Luton.

A collaboration between Luton Council and The Creating Tomorrow Trust, Windmill Hill is a 120-place school for secondary aged children with Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND).

The trust has worked with the council and Luton’s special schools to support the increase in need for secondary school places for children and young people with SEND.

The new school

Work to renovate and ensure the school building on York Street meets the needs of children with a range of learning needs and disabilities has been undertaken by Neville Special Projects Ltd. The building is fully accessible and provides specialist rooms such as a sensory studio and physiotherapy room, fully accessible toilets, family room, and in planning for the future, ensuring the sixth form area is accessible and suitable for young adults with learning difficulties.

Kevin Latham, Chief Executive Office, Windmill Hill School, said: “We are both excited and privileged in equal measures to be given the opportunity to work with Luton Council to develop a high quality provision that compliments the current fantastic special schools in Luton. We are looking forward to working with our new pupils, their families and the wider area to develop a community that promotes and supports aspirational outcomes into adulthood for young people with SEND.”

Cllr Aslam Khan, Portfolio Holder with responsibility for Education, said: “We are delighted to see the opening of Windmill Hill School, which will help to address the growing demand for secondary special school places in the town.

“The development of the school has truly been a collaborative project between council officers, The Creating Tomorrow Trust and the existing special schools in Luton. Windmill Hill School’s inclusive approach will support the learners on their respective journeys towards independence into adulthood, which fully supports our vision for SEND children to have high-quality local provision that enables them to play, learn, live and work within their local community, and ultimately so they can live as independently as possible.”