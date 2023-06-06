New scouts squirrel drey set to open in Luton for youngsters aged four to six

St Joseph’s Squirrel’s Drey

A new scouts group for youngsters aged four to six is set to open in Luton soon.

St Joseph’s Scouts is starting a new Squirrel Drey for youngsters to come together to grow and learn their way through lots of different fun games and activities. The one-hour sessions will consist of outdoor adventures, badges, lots of laughter and much more to give them fun opportunities and adventures!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Squirrels will help young people gain skills for life at a time when it matters most and where it's most needed. Going to Squirrel Scouts will be very different from going to nursery or school, instead of learning from books, the children will figure the world out by exploring, playing and doing.

There will be spots for up to 24 youngsters, with a free trial due to take place from late June.

Elaine May will be the Squirrels Scout Leader – with over 25 year’s experience with St Joseph’s scouts. Dropping off your Squirrel Scout might feel daunting, so parents and carers are required to stay for the Squirrels meeting and join in the fun. The group also needs at least two Drey assistant leaders – all leaders and helpers must have a DBS check and training, which is free.