New town centre car parking scheme for BID businesses

Luton Business Improvement District’s (BID) improved car parking scheme offers reduced town centre car parking tariffs for employees of businesses in the BID area.

Thanks to the ongoing partnership between The Mall Luton and Luton Town Football Club, Luton BID can now offer two options for town centre parking for those in the BID area, £50 a month or £500 for the year at the new Power Court car park, or a 50% discount off monthly parking fees in The Mall.

The car parking scheme is part of the BID’s commitment to support and promote growth, development, investment and create a sense of business community.

Roy Greening, general manager of The Mall said: “The Mall Luton are delighted to be working with Luton BID to help reduce the costs associated to businesses when it comes to parking in the town centre for work.

“We hope that by offering a centrally located, Park Mark accredited, secure, undercover and cost effective option to the people working in the town we are helping to encourage talented people to come and work in the town to the benefit of all.”

The BID’s improved car parking scheme includes the new Power Court car park where a large section of land has been re-purposed for use as a public car park while Luton Town Football Club’s application process for a new stadium continues.