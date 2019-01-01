New Year Honours recipients for Bedfordshire 2019

The following is a list of Bedfordshire New Year Honours recipients for 2019.

Bedfordshire New Year Honours Recipients 2019

Knight Bachelor (Kt)

Alastair Nathan Cook CBE

For services to Cricket.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Alison Jane Brittain - Chief Executive, Whitbread plc.

For services to Business.

The Reverend Paula Anne Vennells - Chief Executive, Post Office Ltd.

For services to the Post Office and to charity.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Sandra Olubunkunola Popoola - Head of Capability Building and Resourcing, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

For services to Local Government and charity.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Michelle Dawn Dobson - Director for Membership and Professional Development, Institution of Engineering and Technology.

For services to Engineering.

Richard Leon Gill - Lately Police Officer, British Transport Police.

For services to Policing.

Monojaha Polly Islam

For services to charity and the UK Bangladeshi community.

David Leonard Morgan - Volunteer Case Worker for the Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Rural Support Group.

For services to Vulnerable People.

Claire Suzanne Paul - Director, Leadership Development and New Talent, BBC.

For services to Apprenticeships and Education

Louise Purser - ASYE Practice Assessor, Central Bedfordshire Council and Volunteer, British Association of Social Workers and Learn to Care.

For services to Children’s Social Care.

Medal of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Ellen Dorothy Bassett

For services to Sport and the community in Westoning, Bedfordshire.

Nerys Bell - HIVE Information Officer, RAF Henlow.

For services to RAF Personnel and their Families.

Richard Philip Moore - Police Constable, Metropolitan Police Service.

For services to Policing.

Anthony Talbot

For services to Sport and the community in Luton.

Edward Walter Wing - Retained Watch Commander, Biggleswade Fire Service.

For services to the Fire and Rescue Service.