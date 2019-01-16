NHS calls for more male blood donors in Luton

NHS Blood and Transplant is urging men in Luton to give blood as their New Year’s resolution for 2019.

Staff are urging a donation drive after new figures revealed that more women than men in the town became New Year blood donors in 2018.

Figures show that last year 23 women in Luton who registered in January became blood donors, compared to only 17 men, despite male donors being more likely to have blood that can be used for some products such as platelets and allogeneic serum drops for dry eye conditions.

Donors of every gender are welcome, and men and women can have the same blood groups. However, men’s blood can contain fewer antibodies against red and white blood cells because women often make these during pregnancy.

This means male blood is often more suitable for creating blood products used to treat patients.

Men are also less likely to be deferred from donating due to low haemoglobin.

Mike Stredder, director of Blood Donation, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to all our female donors in Luton who are vital in providing lifesaving blood. But we need men to catch up with recent recruitment because their blood can have different characteristics which can make it important in certain situations.”