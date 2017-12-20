Nisa Local brings Santa to Lewsey Farm

Staff from Nisa Local in Lewsey Farm dressed up as Santa and his elves to organise a party for school children in the area.

Santa and his elves gave out presents and visitors enjoyed festive food, hot drinks and some Christmas songs, on Thursday, at the Lewsey Learning Centre.

Store manager Scott Jell said: “Every year we bring Santa to our store but this year we thought we would do it indoors and Lewsey Learning Centre wanted to support us with this.

“The feedback for the party was great and everyone really enjoyed it, we will definitely be doing it again next year.

“We would like to thank all our staff and volunteers who helped on the day, and Lewsey Learning Centre for giving us the hall and also Country Choice and Galaxy who donated some of the food.”