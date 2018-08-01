Nisa Local staff help clean up the streets in Leagrave

Staff from Nisa Local took to the streets of Leagrave armed with bin bags to tidy up the area.

Retailer Barry Patel and his staff from the shop in Marsh Farm worked with Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Convenience Store magazine and Keep Britain Tidy to clean up the streets.

Nisa staff litter picking. Photo by Nikki Cutler, Products Editor at Convenience Store Magazine.

They removed rubbish from outside the store, a children’s playground and nearby housing areas.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Convenience Store and Keep Britain Tidy have joined forces for the last three years to help one retailer clean up the neighbourhood.

Barry Patel has been working in retail in the area for 20 years helped organise the litter-pick to support local people.

He said: “It was great to see so many people taking part in picking litter from the town, it’s something I feel passionately about and have been eager to arrange for a while.

“With help from Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Keep Britain Tidy, Convenience Store and my team of staff, the event was a huge success and something I’d love to take part in again.”

Keep Britain Tidy is an environmental charity that campaigns to reduce litter, improve local places and prevent waste.

Alexandra Hunter-Dunn, external communications senior manager at Mars Wrigley Confectionery said: “We received a fantastic response from the local community during the litter pick.

“After just a short space of time you could see a real transformation in the surrounding area - and people’s attitudes to litter.

“We are encouraged to see more and more local retailers enthused about keeping their local community clean and tidy.

“It’s important for retailers to do something positive to improve their local area and scheduling a litter pick goes a long way to support the community.

“Barry and his dedicated team of staff were extremely enthusiastic and did a brilliant job clearing the streets – an hour or two goes a long way in helping the local community.”