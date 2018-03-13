‘No prospect’ for conviction of one officer investigated over Leon Briggs death

The is no “realistic prospect” for a conviction of one of the five officers currently being investigated over the death of Leon Briggs, the Crown Prosecution Service has revealed.

39-year-old Mr Briggs died on November 4, 2013, after he became ill in custody at Luton Police Station – having been detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act.

An investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) resulted in the case being handed to the CPS for potential prosecution.

The IPCC found there was an indication that six people may have committed a criminal offence, including two constables, three sergeants and another member of staff. The five police officers remain under suspension.

A CPS spokesman said: “Following the death of Leon Briggs at Luton police station in November 2013 the CPS has been considering possible criminal charges against six staff members from Bedfordshire Police.

“We have looked at the evidence referred to us by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and decided there is not a realistic prospect of conviction against one officer.

“We are still reviewing evidence regarding five individuals and Bedfordshire Police and decisions will be made in due course.”

A candelit vigil outside the station followed Mr Brigg’s death in November 2013 and a campaign group quickly formed demanding answers.

Organised protests included the ‘Luton 4 Justice’ demonstration outside Luton Police Station in January 2015. It was formed by members of the campaign group for Leon Briggs, as well as campaigners on behalf of Faruk Ali and Mayah Shazad.