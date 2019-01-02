NOAH receives donation to help them support the homeless this winter

Luton based charity NOAH has benefited from a donation from the Bedfordshire Lodge of Provincial Grand Stewards.

The £1,250 donation will be shared between five charities that help those sleeping on the streets and provide food parcels for them.

NOAH Enterprise help the homeless to integrate themselves back into society.

Warren Edwards, head of training and employment at NOAH, said: “Here at Noah, we provide the support and encouragement to help such individuals, to regain their self-esteem and confidence that will enable them to look forward to a brighter future.

“Each year we provide support to over 800 individuals. Christmas is a difficult time for many of our clients, and we need to provide them with extra support at this time of the year.

“We are very grateful, for this timely and generous donation from the Bedfordshire Lodge of Provincial Grand Stewards.

“If any of your readers are able to provide support either financially or by volunteering or in any other way please check out our website at www.noahenterprise.org.

“We would like to thank the many people and organisations that support us throughout the year and especially the Lodge of

Provincial Grand Stewards for their recent donation”.

Terry Thurley, Master of Bedfordshire Lodge of Provincial Grand Stewards, said: “Christmas is a happy time for many of us, but for most of the client’s supported by NOAH, it is a painful reminder of what they have lost.”