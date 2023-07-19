Around 120 residents evacuated a block of flats in Luton after a fire started in the building last night (July 18).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service received 25 calls about a flat fire at the Skyline Place complex in Oxford Road at 7.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crews from Luton, Stopsley, Dunstable, Luton and Leighton Buzzard came to take the blaze, as well as a drone from Harrold. Firefighters used breathing apparatus, jets, large electric fans, thermal imaging cameras and gas monitors to put out the fire.

The view of the street as the fire was dealt with (Picture: Sharlene McCabe)

The fire service said: “Re-inspections continued to take place throughout the night and a fire investigation will be carried out today.

Bedfordshire Police said there was a multi-agency response last night with the force, EEAST Ambulance and Luton Borough Council were in attendance. All other residents have been returned to their homes and nobody was injured.

A statement from the force read: “The fire was largely contained to one flat, albeit it has also caused damage to a small area on the outside of the building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We would like to say a particular thank you to a nearby church, which opened its doors this evening to provide shelter to those who had left their flats.”