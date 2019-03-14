Noodles at Oodles! New Indo-Chinese restaurant opens in Bury Park

An Indo-Chinese food franchise is to open its first store in Luton this week, creating over 10 jobs.

Oodles Chinese, which already has five branches in the UK, will officially opened its doors at the former Dixy Chicken shop on Dunstable Road on Saturday, March 16, with a launch party.

Mohammed Umar, director, said: “We are delighted to finally open the doors to our first store in the south and really excited to begin this new journey in Luton.

“We want Dunstable Road to be our flagship store in the south and the first of a long chain in this region creating jobs.”

The restaurant serves Indo-Chinese food and dishes include Malaysian chicken, chilli chicken, Chinese lamb curry, chilli prawns, teriyaki chicken, schezuan beef stir fry and crispy prawns. Side options include veg spring rolls, Chinese fried wings and prawn crackers. It is certified Halal with vegetarian options.