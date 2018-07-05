Nursery is Outstanding says Ofsted

Children and staff from Foxcubs Nursery in Luton are celebrating after being awarded Outstanding in Ofsted’s latest inspection.

The nursery on Runley Road was inspected in May and officers rated it Outstanding in the four key areas: Effectiveness of the leadership and management, Quality of teaching, learning and assessment, Personal development, behaviour and welfare, and Outcomes for children.

In the report it said: “The nursery is exceptionally well led and managed. Procedures for recruiting and retaining high-quality staff, along with the professional development support staff receive to build on their expertise, are very impressive.

“Staff help children to celebrate the wonderfully diverse community in which they live and in which the nursery is set. They involve all parents, asking them to share cultural experiences.

“Highly effective one-to-one support from extremely skilled staff is provided for children who have special educational needs and/or disabilities when necessary. Staff use their in-depth knowledge of how all children learn to successfully support them to achieve the best possible outcomes in learning.

“Children demonstrate high levels of self-esteem and emotional security. Staff are excellent role models.

“Children are aware of the high expectations staff have and staff manage children’s behaviour extremely well.

“Partnership working with other professionals is excellent, especially with the children’s centre on site and the adjacent school.

“Staff signpost parents to where they can access support at the children’s centre, such as for speech and language. The teachers at the school regularly visit and this superbly supports children with the transition to school.”

Manager Shaheena Khatun said: “As a staff team our aim is to ensure all children have the best possible learning opportunities at Foxcubs Nursery.

“We engage the support of parents, and focus on providing activities that enable all children to attain high learning outcomes.

“We are incredibly proud to have received “outstanding” in our Ofsted inspection and that our hard work has been recognised.”