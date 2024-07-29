Oasis Centre – A place of safety and friendship for women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Faith Matters column by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths

For over two decades, the Oasis Centre, as a project under the auspices of Stopsley Baptist Church in Luton, has been providing a place of safety and friendship for women from diverse religious, cultural and ethnic backgrounds.

Most women, over the years, have found this to be a place where they can relax, be themselves and feel supported, valued and encouraged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Besides addressing several health and well-being needs of a very multi-cultural and diverse community around it, the Oasis Centre also provides English classes for those new to the UK or for those with English as a second language.

Run by volunteers, the Oasis Centre has no two days ever the same; each day brings its own challenges, opportunities, fun & fulfilment.

​The Centre Coordinator Gill Boyd said: “Sometimes the challenge can be just the lack of confidence to access the local services appropriately using the English language skills they might already have.”

​Thanking Near Neighbours Programme (https://www.near-neighbours.org.uk) for a small grant, Gill said: “It enabled the Oasis Centre to deliver a new English for Health course, which enabled women to see that though we are all different yet we have the same needs and we can learn together how to improve our own health, and the health of our families and our communities by sharing and passing on our knowledge.”

She added: “Together they learnt English through sessions based on health care and the appropriate use of local NHS and other services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Part of the funding received from Near Neighbours was also used to facilitate trips out into the wider community. This certainly helped to build their confidence to use their English in unfamiliar situations.

​“The learning sessions included fun activities too, such as getting to know each other through group activities and using English together during the interactive ice breaker activities. Each of them had the opportunity to share a little of their life, and their faith stories. This boosted their self-esteem and strengthened bonds with others. Other practical things they learnt include, making a doctor’s appointment, accessing the pharmacy, making 999 calls, going for screening tests etc.”

​In its Drop In Sessions, women are helped to fill in forms, understand official letters, phone local offices for housing, benefits etc.

The Oasis Centre has a good reputation and is well known in the area, and to the various local services.