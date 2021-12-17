Off-road biker died in Dunstable collision

Inquest opened into death of 25 year old

By Lynn Hughes
Friday, 17th December 2021, 10:40 am
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 10:42 am

A 25-year-old off road motorbiker died in a collision in a field in Dunstable an inquest in Ampthill heard on Wednesday.

Robbie Junior Dill, from Dunstable, was on a motorbike track in a private field in the town on October 16 when there was a collision between two bikers.

Despite efforts from bystanders and paramedics he died at the scene.

Robbie died in October this year

The full inquest will be heard on April 12 next year.