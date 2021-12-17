Off-road biker died in Dunstable collision
Inquest opened into death of 25 year old
Friday, 17th December 2021, 10:40 am
Friday, 17th December 2021, 10:42 am
A 25-year-old off road motorbiker died in a collision in a field in Dunstable an inquest in Ampthill heard on Wednesday.
Robbie Junior Dill, from Dunstable, was on a motorbike track in a private field in the town on October 16 when there was a collision between two bikers.
Despite efforts from bystanders and paramedics he died at the scene.
The full inquest will be heard on April 12 next year.