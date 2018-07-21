Offering crime prevention advice to lorry drivers

Bedfordshire Police teamed up with the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS) last week in a major effort to prevent and detect freight crime on the county’s roads.

PC Kim Coates led the operation at Toddington Services, on the M1 near Dunstable, on Friday, July 13, in partnership with NaVCIS colleagues. The aim of the day was to engage with drivers around the issue of thefts from heavy goods vehicles (HGV) and offer crime prevention advice.

Day of action with the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service

NaVCIS freight crime prevention leaflets were handed out, they were printed in a number of European languages such as French, Bulgarian, Romanian and Lithuanian.

PC Katarzyna Rejewska, a Polish speaker from Bedfordshire Police, was also present to help offer advice and provide assistance throughout the day.

HGV drivers were also offered the opportunity to complete questionnaires in relation to their own experiences around freight crime and HGV security.

PC Coates said: “With so many major roads running through Bedfordshire we have to be innovative and adapt our crime prevention messaging to a national and international audience.

“We will not tolerate crime on our roads and hopefully this day of action has given HGV drivers a better idea of the risks they face and how to help deter criminals from targeting them.”

The NaVCIS is responsible for combating organised vehicle crime, vehicle finance crime and the use of vehicles in crime in the United Kingdom.

Mike Dawber from NaVCIS, who was also at the day of action, said: “This is a great example of freight crime prevention work that is being undertaken by Bedfordshire Police.”