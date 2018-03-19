Ofsted praise for nursery praising tots

The children and staff at Poppies Nursery in Leagrave are celebrating after being awarded an Outstanding rating by Ofsted.

The report praised the Linden Road nursery for the way children are inspired to fully engage, explore and develop their own ideas during their learning experiences.

The inspector said: “Children rapidly build close bonds with their key person and other staff at the nursery. They thrive in the staff’s care and rapidly become confident and settled. Children are very happy and demonstrate that they feel safe. Through frequent praise and encouragement, children rapidly develop their self-esteem.”

Manager Tracey Perkins said: “We are a team and we all work together and with the parents to give every child the best possible nursery experience with a focus on learning and developing through play. We are really passionate about the work we do and proud that the hard work of the team has been recognised.”

Mrs Shabana Hussain said: “As a parent I am very proud of the Ofsted report. A huge congratulations and well done to all staff at Poppies. My children have attended Poppies over the last 6 years and each year has got better. The staff are very welcoming and approachable and have made my children’s stay a very happy and enjoyable experience”.

Miss McClymont and Mr Montague said: “We feel confident every day in leaving her in a secure, safe environment such as Poppies with the exceptional staff who ensure all her needs are being met. Poppies in our opinion is an outstanding nursery – happy parents.”

Shareer Siddique said: “Poppies is an absolutely delightful Nursery. It’s lovely to be welcomed with a big smile each day. All the staff are very friendly and extremely kind and caring. They are always happy to listen and help and my 4 year old son loves coming to Poppies and always comes home really happy. Thank you to all the fantastic staff”