On cloud 9 after spotting ‘Great Britain and Ireland’ in the sky above his Luton home

There was no clouding the judgement of a retired airport worker from Luton when he glanced out of the window of his house and spotted something in the sky that made him make a dash for his camera.

One minute Thomas Braham was watching daytime TV and the next moment the 77-year-old was leaping up to take a snap of an extraordinary cloud formation.

Instantly Thomas realised the two cloud masses above his home in Sundon Park Road bore an uncanny resemblence to Great Britain and Ireland.

And he was on cloud nine when he later showed his friends the image and they all agreed with him and told him the share the image with the press.

Bringing the photo into our office this week, he said: “I was sitting watching telly one afternoon and I looked up and saw this cloud going by.

“Straight away I thought it looked like Great Britain and Ireland so I went out and took a picture.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen anything in the skies like this. I showed it to friends and they all saw it.”

Thomas said two masses of clouds were moving at the same speed. “They were going quite slow,” he said. “They were just drifting across, but they were going over together and the distance between them was maintained.

“I wonder if other people take pictures of cloud formations that look like different things?”

If you’ve ever taken a photo something curious in the skies above Luton or Dunstable, send them to steve.sims@jpress.co.uk