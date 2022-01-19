OPINION: Keeping hold of Adebayo during the transfer window would be the best piece of business for Luton Town

Luton players celebrate with Elijah Adebayo following his part in Town's opener against Bournemouth on Saturday

With the transfer window in full swing, fans of every club up and down the country will be keeping a keen eye on wherever they get their news to see just who their club are rumoured to be in for.

It will be the same for anyone of a Luton persuasion too, although you get the feeling that one of the best bits of business boss Nathan Jones can do not just in this window, but the next couple, will be keeping hold of a certain Elijah Adebayo.

It’s not even 12 months yet since the forward joined for an undisclosed fee from Walsall, but he has quickly shown just why Town forked out what they did for him, with a rise that can only be described as meteoric.

He showed glimpses last season, quickly displacing James Collins as the focal point of Luton’s front-line, off the mark against Millwall, before netting the kind of goal Town had been crying out for since their return to the second tier, a towering back post header in the comeback win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Adebayo proved he was happy to be Johnny-on-the-spot against Coventry, with another meaty header at Wycombe and then an astute first time finish at Bristol City, ending an impressive start to life at Kenilworth Road with five goals.

If he was using the half a season to get to grips with the new level, having not played above League Two previously, then this term the striker has taken it by the scruff of the neck, clearly relishing his role as Luton’s main man.

Up and running against Peterborough, he took a few games to net again, but since his double at Swansea on September 18, has not looked back, reaching double figures before Christmas. becoming the quickest striker to do so in the second tier for Luton since Phil Gray back in 1992-93.

One of the most exciting things is that he is scoring all types of goals now too, with headers against Blackpool and Fulham, plus some astute footwork and clinical finish versus Middlesbrough,

His strike in the 4-0 FA Cup win over Harrogate was a further case in point, with absolutely nothing on when he received Cameron Jerome's flick on 20 yards out, but a couple of touches later and the ball was in the bottom corner of the net.

Team-mate Kal 'I could watch you all day son' Naismith, insists Adebayo is already a Premier League striker in waiting, and it's hard to disagree.

Pace, power, height, control and most importantly knowing where the goal is, it can't be long before he does make it to the top flight, as after all, he is magic, you know.