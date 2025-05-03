Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’re excited to invite you to a fantastic joint event on Saturday, May 17 in Priory Gardens, The Square, and Middle Row for a big day out in Dunstable with Love Your Local Market and our Around the World event!

The day begins at 9.30 am with Love Your Local Market. This year’s campaign celebrates everything markets make possible, from fresh food and new businesses to culture, community, and opportunity. With over 30 stalls at MiddleRowMarkets and a range of FREE community activities, it's the perfect way to start your day.

Urban Canvas will be on The Square alongside MiddleRowMarkets to create vibrant pavement art. Using poster paints, artist chalks, and pastels, they’ll collaborate with the public to design a beautiful, interactive floor art celebrating Dunstable Town Council’s 40th anniversary.

There’s even more fun at MiddleRowMarkets, including FREE face painting and craftactivities to celebrate our award-winning market as part of LoveYourLocalMarket2025.

Around the World dance in Priory Gardens

Walk across the road to Priory Gardens, ready to begin your journey Around the World from 10.30am to 4.30pm. You won’t need your passport for this fantastic FREE event, a day ofculture and fun for the whole family

There’s so much to enjoy on the day, with live performances, workshops, and plenty of hands-on activities for all ages. We’re delighted to welcome the Dubafrique Drummers, who will deliver interactive performances full of vibrant songs and energetic dances, celebrating the spirit, rhythm, and richness of African culture.

Get moving with Sohan Kailey in his fun-filled Bhangra and Bollywood dance workshops, then travel to Latin America with performances and workshops by Baila Peru and the Brazilian Cultural Centre, who will be showcasing the art of Capoeira.

Imajica Theatre will be at the event with their magical show and sensory garden. Their relaxed Around the World performance includes singing, dancing, and a chance to learn some British Sign Language (BSL).

workshop Around the World event

Enjoy stories from faraway lands with the Yarnsmith of Norwich. Take the opportunity to get up close with animals great and small with Teaching Talons who will be bringing a collection of friendly exotic animals alongside the alpacas from Herring Green Activity Farm.

If that’s not enough, discover the fascinating world of the Japanese Samurai and their honour code, which teaches loyalty, respect, and bravery. Also watch and join in some traditional Irish dancing! Enjoy live Judo demonstrations and take part in FREE taster sessions.

Step into the past at the living history encampment to see how the Anglo-Saxons lived. And don’t forget to follow the Around the World Doll Trail!

Make a day of it and explore Middle Row Markets andthenexplore cultures from around the globe, all in one amazing day in Dunstable!