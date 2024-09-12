Alex Mayer MP: Getting public transport back on track

Monthly column by Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 200 years ago, Britain invented the railways and introduced them to the world. That is something we can all justifiably take pride in.

But in recent times our train services have steadily declined. Cancellations at record highs, overcrowded carriages, and fares rising almost twice as fast as wages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rail privatisation (which even Margaret Thatcher opposed) didn’t work. Restoring into public hands the privatised train operating companies is a crucial first step to putting our railways back on track.

Alex Mayer MP (right) at Leighton Buzzard Railway.

So, as your MP, I was pleased to vote for the Passenger Railways Services Bill.

So, what does this legislation do? Well, it means that when the contract for London Northwestern train services ends, rather than look for another private company to run the trains, instead they can be taken back into public ownership.

That’s due to happen on the Leighton Buzzard to Euston stretch in September 2026; from Paddington to Bristol by June 2028; and from Marlyebone to Birmingham Moor Street in 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is that within five years, everything will be once again joined up in public hands, and our railways will be run foremost in the interests of passengers, not private profit.

While this will take some time, one thing happening right now is the introduction of five new “tap in, tap out” ticket machines at Leighton Buzzard Station, thanks to a £20m investment from the Government.

So, no need to queue for a ticket into Hertfordshire and London. You’ll be able to tap in and out using your debit card - including for onward tube and London bus travel.

Also happening now is “Catch the Bus Month”. Once again, I urge readers to give the UK’s most popular form of public transport a go this month, and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New research shows that buses deliver access to jobs, education and training worth £435 million locally and a reduction in congestion worth £30 million per year. And, importantly, buses cut emissions - vital in this time of climate emergency.

It’s all aboard for better public transport for passengers.