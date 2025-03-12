Alex Mayer, MP: People deserve to feel safe on our streets

Monthly column by Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency

We’ve had both good news and some really disappointing news recently when it comes to crime and anti-social behaviour.

Let’s get the bad news out the way first.

I was very disheartened that Central Bedfordshire Council has cut local Safer Neighbourhood Officers.

Alex Mayer MP at White Lion Retail Park

These uniformed officers have been really valuable - targeting litter louts, tackling graffiti, and addressing antisocial behaviour. In 2024 the team provided the police with 232 pieces of intelligence. Meanwhile the Chief Constable has said that without these officers over 1,000 fly-tipping investigations could be left unaddressed and spoke of “increased risks to the public.” This was a backward step and feels like so-called "low-level" crime is being dismissed.

Now to better news, on funding and about some new laws I have been voting for.

I welcome the Government’s increase in Bedfordshire Police’s budget to £167 million to strengthen neighbourhood policing. And then there’s the Government’s Crime and Policing Bill, with plans to introduce over 50 crime-fighting measures.

Respect Orders will ban repeat offenders from town centres.

There’s stronger action on mobile phone theft – Bedfordshire has the second-highest rate in the country (after London). Police will get new powers to enter houses where stolen phones are traced, stopping criminals in their tracks.

Retail workers will finally get greater protection, with a new offence for attacking shop staff - something I promised to fight for staff at the White Lion Retail Park, Morrisons in Houghton Regis, and the Co-op in Stanbridge Road. And the ridiculous rule whereby shoplifting under £200 wasn’t punished, will be scrapped.

Another issue I have been speaking about recently in Parliament is the menace of off-road bikes. This is a particular issue in parts of Dunstable and Houghton Regis. As I told fellow MPs in a Parliamentary debate, one resident wrote to say: “Boys playing football were almost run over today. It’s only a matter of time before someone is hurt or killed.” So I support the new law to give police the power to seize bikes immediately.

These are important first steps. Local people need and deserve to feel safe on our streets.