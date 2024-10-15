All Saints Church Windrush Event held to mark Black History Month

The Rt. Revd. Dr. Rosemarie Mallett, the C of E Bishop in Croydon (second from left) joined members of the event organising Team at a special Windrush event marking Black History Month at C of E All Saints Church Luton.

Faith Matters by David Jonathan, Grassroots & Luton Council of Faiths​

Black History Month (BHM) is annually observed in October. It celebrates Black history, heritage and culture, but it is also an opportunity to learn from black history and affect change in order to improve the future.

Amongst several events marking BHM in a variety of ways, a special Windrush event and Service was held at Luton’s Church of England (C of E) All Saints Church, where following a welcome by the steel pan drums, there were speeches by dignitaries, including the Rt. Revd. Dr. Rosemarie Mallett, the C of E Bishop in Croydon, as well as thought-provoking poetry, music, and songs. A film was also screened.

Bishop Mallett introduced this year’s BHM theme “Reclaiming Narratives” saying it marks a significant shift towards recognising and correcting the narratives of Black history and culture, and presenting the untold success stories and the full complexity of Black heritage.

It’s about challenging the narratives that have often overlooked the contributions and achievements of Black individuals in the UK. Whether slavery or Windrush, “we built and rebuilt this country after the war, and people must know about it”, she said.

She acknowledged the presence of the Home Office representatives at this event, and applauded their role in obtaining justice for Windrush.

The C of E Vicar at Luton Parish of All Saints and the Area Dean of Luton, Revd Canon David Kesterton said, “It was moving to hear at first hand from a victim of the Windrush scandal and from the Home Office, how they are trying to improve the scheme and get compensation to those who deserve it.”

Additionally, Luton MPs Rachel Hopkins & Sarah Owen also pledged their support in securing justice for Windrush.

Bishop Mallett also shared that the C of E is working to address its historical ties to slavery by creating a reparations fund of £100 million with the aim of eventually raising £1 billion. According to her, the fund will be invested in Black-led businesses, provide grants, and support social entrepreneurs, educators, healthcare givers, and historians. It will also be invested into educating and empowering our society to acknowledge and recognise how black history has actually shaped our collective identity in Great Britain.

The event concluded with an array of delicious Caribbean refreshments.