August Blog by the Chair of Love Luton, Linsey Sweet

Medal Ribbon design featuring the new headline sponsor, Luton Rising

As I write this month’s blog, I am pleased to see summer looks like it's returning with some more sunny days in the forecast. It has been a busy few weeks in Luton, with several fantastic events, including the incredible Desi Fest and the Wardown Bandstand summer programme.

The town centre has been jam-packed with activities from family fun days to the big screen showing Wimbledon and the Women's Euros. The atmosphere in St. George's Square for the final was electric, and it was great to see hundreds turn out. August will see The Hundred Cricket playing throughout – a must see for cricket fans!

In July, Love Luton was delighted to announce its newest partnership with Luton Rising, becoming the headline sponsor of our Running festival. This event aligns with the objectives of their community fund, which focuses on sports and health. Their support for community organisations is 20 times more per passenger than any other UK airport, making them the most socially impactful airport in the UK.

We are also thrilled to introduce a new half marathon course to Luton. While our previous course is currently unavailable due to Luton Hoo’s renovation programme, we assure runners that this new course will be both thrilling and challenging. This event is truly unique for the town, taking runners through the heart of the borough and culminating in the vibrant town centre. We can't wait to see the impact this new course will have on our running community. To view the new course and find out more about Runfest, visit our website www.loveluton.org.uk/runfest

Luton Rising new headline sponsor of Runfest

Last month, we officially launched our Luton’s Best Awards. The awards are now in their 16th year and our mission has always been to shine a light on the unsung heroes in the community. Nominated by the public, previous winners have been from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all.They say they are ordinary people, but quite their acts are truly extraordinary.

There are awards for individuals and groups, young and old, for people working in the public sector and for organisations and businesses all who make our community a better place.

This is your opportunity to tell us about these people so that we can all say a big thank you. To nominate please visit the website. You have until 19th October to enter: www.loveluton.org.uk/lutonsbestawards

August also kickstarts a new football season. It isn't quite what we wanted, but I'm absolutely sure that we will bounce back up and I'll be there along with the rest of the fans cheering on the mighty hatters.

Love Luton RunFest starting line up

For all things Love Luton, we encourage you to stay connected with us on social media. Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn or visit our website. This way, you can stay updated on all our latest news, events, and initiatives.

Wishing a happy and fun-filled August to all the readers.