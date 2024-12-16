Bedfordshire Community Carol Service, supported by The Royal Foundation, held at St Mary’s Luton

The Bedfordshire 'Together at Christmas’ Community Carol Service, supported by The Royal Foundation, brought together 400 attendees at St Mary’s Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests included staff & members of Bedfordshire’s Emergency Services, care workers and young carers, local mental health support groups, and various faith groups. It was part of a national initiative inspired by The Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' service at Westminster Abbey, celebrating love, empathy and community spirit this festive season.

Alongside the delightful singing performances by children from Linden Academy, St. Matthew’s and Chantry Primary Schools, Tiziana Di Placido, a young carer in Bedfordshire, read a small excerpt from Winnie the Pooh, highlighting the importance of relying on others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his reflection, Revd Mike Jones, Vicar at St Mary’s Church Luton reminded it is not about solving problems, or orchestrating the perfect solutions; it is about being present in the waiting, with those we love and those in need around us.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Mrs Susan Lousada (second from left), at The Bedfordshire 'Together at Christmas’ Community Carol Service, supported by The Royal Foundation, held at St Mary’s Luton.

He said Jesus did not just heal people; he also talked, ate, laughed, wept and spent time with people. No wonder, Jesus was also called Emmanuel, which translates to “God is with us.” And so, Revd Mike Jones continued, in our acts of love and care, Christ’s presence is echoed; in our presence with others, God’s kingdom comes, and that is the profound hope we can offer in the world.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Mrs Susan Lousada called it an honour that Bedfordshire was chosen to hold one of the 15 community carol services held across the country. She said, “It is wonderful to come together to thank and recognise people from across the county who help others and pull together in times of need, and who have shown selfless love, kindness and empathy in striving to make the lives of others better.”

She added, “I am proud of how in this county despite facing many challenges, communities live together in harmony and celebrate the glorious mix of diverse cultures and heritages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combined with traditional and modern elements, the Bedfordshire service was the best way of shining a light on the hard work and selflessness of voluntary and charity organisations across Bedfordshire.

An attendee said, “It was a meaningful and inclusive celebration for people of all faiths and none.”