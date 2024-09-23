Celebrating Luton businesses’ customer service success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luton BID column by Jacki Flower

As our high streets continue to evolve it’s becoming increasingly apparent how retailers can harness ‘people power’ to differentiate from online competitors.

Running a traditional ‘bricks and mortar’ business in the digital age can be challenging, but by creating a memorable shopping experience with a dedicated focus on exceptional customer service, retailers can give themselves an edge over the faceless ‘scroll, click, buy’ approach of their internet rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The personal touch is so important and is something that simply cannot be replicated online.

Vodafone were among the winners at Luton BID's Mystery Shopper awards

Here in Luton we recently ran a Mystery Shopper campaign, where a team of experts visited more than 40 town centre stores, evaluating them on customer service, local knowledge, business awareness and friendliness.

The Mystery Shopping results showed that standards are even better than they were five years ago with the average score for the retail visits of 83 per cent being 2.5 per cent above the level of 2019. Key sectors of service and sales showed rises of seven per cent and three per cent respectively, against scores in 2019.

These improvements supported a five per cent rise to 84 per cent in ‘Overall Impression’ while 12 per cent more businesses were rated as ‘Good’ compared to 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An awards ceremony held at The Hat Factory last week celebrated the hard work and achievements of our retailers who have made customer service such a key focus of their business.

Four businesses, The Point Ask Me Point, Howden Insurance, HMV and Costa received the highest possible accolade of the Platinum Award.

Congratulations to all those businesses who took part and are making such an effort to ensure that a visit to Luton town centre is both enjoyable and memorable.