COLUMN: Commemorating our veterans on the 80th VE Day

Monthly column by Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire

Thursday 8 May marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, a moment of deep national significance. Everyone in Luton South and South Bedfordshire has a connection to those who served in the Second World War—whether through family or community. As this may be one of the final major anniversaries involving living WW2 veterans, it’s our shared duty to honour their legacy and keep their stories alive.

The sacrifices made during the six years of war were huge. Nearly 384,000 British soldiers and 70,000 civilians lost their lives. As huge crowds gathered to celebrate the end of the war in 1945, this year the Labour Government is inviting the country to commemorate with a VE Day concert, military procession, flypast, nationwide street parties, and services at the National Memorial Arboretum and Westminster Abbey, to be shown via TV broadcasts.

Locally, events across Luton South and South Bedfordshire offer opportunities to get involved. I encourage everyone to attend a street party, visit a commemorative event, or simply make the most of extended pub opening hours to raise a glass to those who served—whether overseas or at home.

In addition to the celebrations and commemorations for VE Day, our Labour government has already delivered extra support for our brave veterans.

In July 2024, our Labour government announced a 6% pay increase for Armed Forces personnel—the largest in 22 years—signalling renewed commitment to service members. It boosted support for homeless veterans through Operation Fortitude, with an additional £3.5 million announced in November 2024 to help those at risk.

Crucially, the Armed Forces Commissioner Bill was introduced to establish an independent champion for personnel and families and will be the first point of contact for serving personnel and their families, dealing with issues including housing and childcare.

The government has also pledged to fully enshrine the Armed Forces Covenant in law, ensuring fair treatment for all veterans, including Commonwealth veterans who contributed during wartime and helped rebuild post-war Britain.

Those who served made the ultimate sacrifice so we could enjoy the freedoms we have today. I’m proud our Labour government is supporting both national and local events to remember the fallen, mark our shared history, and celebrate our enduring values.