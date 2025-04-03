COLUMN: Delivering a once in a generation boost for social and affordable housing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Monthly column by Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire.

For too long, people across Luton South and South Bedfordshire have faced difficulty when it comes to housing.

Throughout my time as an MP, people have consistently raised their concerns with me. From increasing rents and long waits on the council housing register, to unaffordable house prices and a shortage of homes, all of which has created a housing crisis across the country.

The previous Conservative government failed to act, scrapping housing targets and consistently slowing down on approval of major planning decisions over the last fourteen years.

Our Labour government is turning the page and tackling this issue head on to ensure every family in Luton South and South Bedfordshire and across the country has access to a safe, secure and affordable home.

Last week, the Chancellor and the Deputy Prime Minister announced that up to 18,000 new social and affordable homes will be built with a £2 billion injection of investment to deliver on our Plan for Change.

The announcement is a milestone to deliver on our government’s promise to build 1.5 million new homes in this Parliament, whilst driving economic growth to ensure we build up the workforce we need to get Britain building again.

It follows the government’s plan to inspire the next generation of British engineers, bricklayers and carpenters by training 60,000 construction workers. This will tackle skills shortages and get more young people into jobs so we can deliver on the homes and infrastructure this country needs. These plans will inject £600 million over the next four years, funding additional construction placements, specialist Technical Excellence Colleges, new apprenticeships and expanded Skills Bootcamps.

The £2 billion investment boost is just the start, ahead of more long-term investment in social and affordable housing planned later this year, and thousands of new affordable homes starting construction by March 2027.

The government is also encouraging providers to come forward with projects and bids to ramp up the delivery of new housing supply, to make the dream of home ownership a reality for more people across the country.

I support the government’s plan for tackling the housing crisis that has held families back from the stability and security that comes with a safe roof over your head, and I am committed to ensuring people in Luton South and South Bedfordshire feel the benefits.