Column: From Knickerbockers to Nonagenarian

It was 1927, a Luton News reporter arrived at "Chez Nous" house Victoria Road Luton.

Welcomed inside he was greeted by Mr George Scrivener, reputed to be the oldest inhabitant of the Lee Ward area of Luton.

His side whiskers are as white as snow for he has approached his 90th year, but his age appears no burden to him, he says he is supremely happy with life.

Although illiterate he has remained honest in heart and mind, and a "Britisher" of the bull dog type with a keen sense of humour.

Biscot Village - Trinity Parish

Son of Matthew Scrivener ,he was born in Church Road - Biscot Village (now Trinity Road) Luton, a year before Queen Victoria came to the throne .

He never attended school, but started working for Mr Bates on "Moat Farm" while still in petticoats, for 1/6 pence a week, his Mistress was so pleased with his work she brought him a new frock and cap so he might go "Promenarding with her".

His first job was thinning Turnips, however in the course of time he became proficient in his duties and could lay his hands to anything, he says he was never afraid of hard work.

In his 20's he worked in service for a Mr Drewitt of Luton, his main job was travelling the district with a threshing machine.

In early days he used to flail on the threshing-floor, and at one point he was offered the opportunity to drive the first "Steam-Roller", but his employer wouldn't release him for the day, disappointed he walked out and went hay and straw tying on his own account for piece work, payment was one penny a truss.

He recalls living with his brother looking after 45 pigs, rising early to feed them before starting a long day's work in Hexton, his brother always questioned how he managed to fit everything in, George always answered" good honest work killed no man".

For a time he worked for Mr Seymour at Brache Farm, one of his jobs was to cart bricks from Bedford to Arlesley, other tasks were sheep- dipping down the "Marsh " in Leagrave and near Lea Road close to Brache Farm., he says all was open countryside then.

He remembers the L.M. & S Railway being constructed but the pay was too low to attract him, however he said the advent of the Railway has improved village life.

He says his friends are long passed and he is the last generation of Scriveners, his wife bore him 13 children but only 3 sons and 3 daughters survive.

For some years now George has lived at "Chez Nous" with his Son-in-Law and Daughter Mr & Mrs Frederick Welch, he tends their garden with pride and is content with his old age pension, however he occasionally cleans the Stables of 14 horses for his son Albert Scrivener , contractor for the construction of Dordans Road Luton.

George believes that by leading his active life and doing what he can may lead him to reach a Centenarian.

For his grandchildren and great grandchildren he has great affection, living in such a peaceful retreat as "Chez Nous", surrounded by his family he says " his underlying faith that hard work never killed no man, laughter is better than tears, and to live as long as I , one must have contentment of the heart".

George Scrivener of Biscot- c1837 - 1932 ...5 years short of a Hundred.