COLUMN: Henry Brown, Lord Brocket and lots of "Bubbles"

A family that claims to be the oldest in Luton, its founder the original Henry Brown was a Brewer and Maltster, but decided drink was a social evil and gave up the business.

Henry Brown took his religion seriously, he was born shortly before the end of the 18th Century and by 1817 had entered the Timber trade operating from the family home "Stuart Lodge " situated in Hog Lane (Chapel Street) .

The property spread the length of Hog Lane from Stuart Street to George Street, a duck pond lay at the rear of the house with a view of open fields. Stage Coaches still trundled along the narrow bumpy lane at the front.

Henry Brown ( junior)

Henry Brown struggled at first, transporting timber was difficult, it involved long canal journeys from Surrey Docks, along the River Thames then by wagon to Leighton Buzzard eventually arriving in Luton.

It was a small beginning, the first year trading showed a profit of just £17, but the boom of the railway stimulated growth across the counties.

The trade spread further each day reaching the length and breadth of the country.

Henry Brown's marriage produced 2 sons, Richard and Henry junior. By 1867 the company was trading as Henry Brown & Sons importing timber from Norway, Sweden and Russia.

Richard married but there were no children, he died comparativley young aged forty five, his father Henry outlived him by 4 years and died in 1880.

Henry junior inherited the business, his marriage produced 7 siblings, 3 sons, Edward, Arthur and another Henry junior, plus 4 daughters. However, these were to be the last of the Brown generation, only Edward married but again no children, all the daughters remained single.

The Brown family left an enduring mark on the town, they believed in modern progress and were noted for their tremendous social conscience with an exceptionally strong association with the Bute Hospital.

It was through Henry Brown & Sons the Telegraphic Communications was established running along the route of the Great Northern Railway connecting Luton to Hatfield.

Henry junior was keenly interested in Education, becoming Chairman of the Luton School Board. During his time in Office, Chapel Street School was erected in 1877, quoted by others as a "huge blunder" at the time, noted as a "folly" for being built in the middle of a field with no houses nearby.

In the 1890's Henry moved the timber business to Dunstable Road, opening the Bute Saw Mills. By the 1900's the premises stretched from Dunstable Road to the Cocoa Works in Dallow Road covering nearly 8 acres of land.

In 1952 Luton Corporation appealed to Justice Valsey's Court (in London) to suspend an Injunction Order that was granted 4 years previous to Lord Brocket of " Brocket Hall " Wheathampstead, restraining Luton Corporation from polluting the River Lea with mountains of "foam and bubbles" caused by the usage of modern detergents.

Councillor Thomas Skelton, representing Luton Corporation told the Judge "They have done everything possible to alleviate the problem, even though the council's finances are stretched" .

It was at this point Judge Valsey told Mr Skelton that a Mr Henry Brown, timber merchant of Luton, who had recently passed away, left Luton Corporation £20,000 in his Will. Judge Valsey advised Councillor Skelton that Luton Corporation should spend the money wisely, stating he would suspend the Injunction Order - "temporarily ".