COLUMN: How I’m standing up for workers at Vauxhall

Monthly column by Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South & South Bedfordshire.

Stellantis’ proposed closure of Luton’s Vauxhall Plant could be a devastating blow for our town. Luton has a proud automotive heritage, and the Vauxhall plant has provided thousands of skilled, local jobs to generations of families for over a century, including across supply chains and other associated businesses.

I understand the worry people will be feeling, and as your local MP, my message is clear - I am on your side and will do all I can protect high-quality, skilled jobs in Luton.

I took the first opportunity to raise this matter directly with the Prime Minister, and received assurances that the Government will do whatever it can to support our community. I subsequently raised this issue with the Secretary of State for Business and Trade in the House and followed this up with a letter, securing an agreement from him to meet with the workforce and their Unite the Union representatives.

I also asked Liam Byrne MP, Chair of the Business and Trade Select Committee, to request an inquiry into Stellantis’ decision, and spoke with various media outlets including the BBC, ITV, Sky News, and the Guardian to reinforce my support for workers. This is not a problem that arose overnight, it has unfortunately been lingering on the horizon whilst the previous Conservative Government sat on their hands.

They set targets for the automotive sector, such as the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, without a plan or the charging infrastructure required, impacting the appetite for private investment into the electric vehicle transition. I warned various Conservative Ministers about failing to provide sufficient support for the automotive sector to transition effectively. Now, the new Labour Government is looking to tackle the challenges by reviewing the ZEV mandate.

As your representative in Parliament, my priority is the workforce and their families, and I am committed to working with this Labour Government, Luton Council, Stellantis and trade union representatives to deliver the best possible outcome for workers, and for the future economic prosperity of our town.