COLUMNIST: Colors of Eid Festival – A free family outdoor extravaganza held in Luton St George’s Square

It was organised by Sarah Salim, a British-Pakistani visual artist, and founding director of an arts organisation called ALIF New Beginnings, which promotes and celebrates Islamic arts and design across all creative disciplines.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. During Ramadan, funds are raised for the less privileged and many acts of charity are carried out by Muslims.

After a few Eid celebrations were held in the Town Centre, and in Lewsey, Stockwood & Wardown Parks, another free family outdoor extravaganza Colours of Eid Festival was held in St George’s Square over the last weekend.

From L to R: Noelette Hanley (Luton Irish Forum), Margaret Matthew (Windrush Generation), Marilyn Gearing (Samaritans), Cllr Javeria Hussain (Luton Rising), Nazia Khanum OBE, DL (UNA Luton), and Hasina Rahman (Pink Diamond Martial Arts) acknowledged as the Queens of Luton for their services to the community.

Sarah said, “We specialise in creating costumes and events where people come together to create beautiful parades and processions full of community spirit and joy. Our inspiration comes from the rich Islamic culture and it's influence from around the world.”

She added, “Our vision is to open up cultural opportunities for everyone. We welcome people from diverse backgrounds and with varying experiences, abilities and needs. We ensure that equality and diversity are at the heart of everything we do.”

There were wonderful costumes by Alif New Beginnings. People couldn’t stop taking pictures with the two Luton young people dressed up as the Moghul Royal Knights.

At the food and craft stalls, people tried the delights of locally made traditional food and sweet treats. Many enjoyed a traditional mehndi (henna) design on their hands and forearms.

A few of Luton’s women have made significant contributions in our town. They were celebrated as the Queens of Luton, in a special segment on the stage.

There were also Live Calligraphy, Islamic Art Workshops, Storytelling by Khayaal Theatre, and a special live performance from Luton’s leading youth performing arts company, Next Generation Youth Theatre (NGYT).

Led by the Luton’s traditional Desi Bhangra Drummers, Dhols Royce there was a spectacular costume parade, including ‘The Aunties’ in truck Art mobility scooters.