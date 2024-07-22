Faith Matters Column July 2024: Luton Allstars Football Club hosted the biggest football diversity tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton Allstars Football Club, a FA Charter Standard Community Football Club, recently hosted the biggest football diversity tournament in Luton history. The vibrant multicultural event drew over 1500 attendees and participants, comprising diverse ethnicities, cultures, and faiths. It showcased the club's commitment, not just to fostering talent and promoting community spirit through sport, but also to celebrating the richness of diverse cultures, faiths, languages, and heritage. This was a young people-led event – empowering young people with skills for life.

The tournament featured intense competition, culminating in the crowning of deserving winners in each age group. Participants and spectators alike were treated to thrilling matches and a vibrant atmosphere throughout the weekend.

Founded in 2013, Luton Allstars FC has established itself as a cornerstone of the Bedfordshire football community, with a strong legacy of nurturing players who have gone on to achieve professional success. This summer, one of their players is set to represent the club in an international tournament in Spain, further highlighting the club's dedication to excellence in player development.

Luton Allstars FC thanks all the volunteers and all the teams who took part in Luton’s biggest football diversity tournament.

"Luton Allstars FC is honoured to have hosted such a successful tournament," stated Mr Khan the club's executive member. "We are committed to not only providing exceptional training and competitive opportunities but also instilling values of sportsmanship and teamwork in our players."

The Chair of the Club, Mr Kwesi Edubatey said, “We are grateful to the Near Neighbours Programme for sponsoring the tournament. It helped us to promote social integration, by breaking down barriers, and fostering a sense of unity and togetherness. It also helped us in tackling issues like social exclusion and economic disparities, by providing equal opportunities to everyone to train and participate in the tournament.”

He added, “Through this Tournament, we strived to create a welcoming and inclusive environment that transcended cultural differences, facilitated meaningful interactions and nurtured relationships of trust among participants and supporters.”

The club's logo shows the letters M. T. A. C which stands for ‘More Than A Club’. The club also runs a Boot Bank and promotes local charities such as Luton Foodbank. The club is also working in partnership with the Bedfordshire Football Association to have 23 young people complete the referee certificate and 10 young people complete level 1 in coaching certificate.