Monthly column by Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency.

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Well it certainly is in my office! That’s thanks to the brilliant entries from so many local school children into my Christmas card competition. We’ve got robins, Christmas trees, gingerbread people and reindeer galore - some of which I’ve been showcasing on my Facebook page. This year’s winning entry from Gilbert Inglefield has been turned into my Christmas card. It is currently being delivered by hardworking posties to organisations across Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Houghton Regis and surrounding areas - and to some famous addresses a bit further afield like 10 Downing Street.

Christmas is a particularly busy time of the year on our high streets and a great opportunity to shop local. At the start of December I was pleased to back Small Business Saturday visiting some of our fantastic, small, independent shops that make the area special. In Dunstable I dropped into music shop Octave (they’re my Christmas number 1!). I’ve also been to see local retail workers with the trade union USDAW in Houghton Regis as even at the busiest time of the year there is absolutely no excuse for violence against shopworkers.

I’ve been blown away by the generosity of people during this festive time - food was coming in thick and fast at the FareShare organised “Winter Food Collection” in Leighton Buzzard. Then there was Christmas Jumper Day I joined in at in Weatherfield School. Your donations will help so many less fortunate people at this time of the year.

Thank you also for the invitations to Christmas events including the Lessons and Carols at All Saints Church which I’m looking forward to.

Meanwhile in Parliament I’ve highlighted some of the issues with toys that are bought as Christmas gifts online. A shocking 85% of toys bought from third-party online sellers could pose a danger to children. I’ve been pushing the Business Secretary for stricter regulations.

Christmas is a time for family and friendship. But I know many people work over the festive period so a big shout out to our amazing NHS workers, police, firefighters, social workers and more. Thank you!

Have a very happy Christmas and New Year. See you in 2025.