Dunstable Yesteryear: Banquet in the undercroft

The vaulted undercroft of Priory House in High Street South, Dunstable, was the scene of great jollity in 2002 when a banquet was held there as part of the town’s Tudor Festival.

Actors portraying King Henry VIII and his court, well protected by pikemen, were photographed there by Jean Yates, who was town centre manager for Dunstable Council. Priory House had passed into the ownership of the town council the previous year.

No-one knew at the time that the structure of the building, the oldest in Dunstable apart from the Priory Church, was in such serious decay that millions of pounds are now having to be spent on its restoration. Grants towards the cost of the work, which began in 2022 and is still continuing, have been provided by Historic England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

One outcome of the work is that radiocarbon dating of heather twigs recovered from the vault structure has shown, with a 95-per-cent certainty, that these were deposited between 1217 and 1269. It is the most scientific dating achieved so far about the age of the building.

Royal scene in Priory House. Photo by Jean Yates.

King Henry VIII visited Dunstable many times, with various wives, and would normally have stayed in the nearby monastery. Royal apartments had been built there for King Edward I, who often came to Dunstable to attend the tournaments for which Dunstable was once famous.

King Henry kept away from the town in 1533 while a court, sitting in the Priory, heard submissions which led to the annulment of his marriage to Queen Catherine. Later, when he was considering the closure of all the country’s monasteries, he gave a hint of what was to come by once again avoiding the Priory. He stayed instead at the White Horse Inn which once stood near the high street. He is said to have played a game of bowls on the green behind the inn, near where Christ Church stands today.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society.